A Moscow pastor’s correspondence with the local police chief is being used as evidence in a lawsuit filed against state leaders alleging Idaho’s stay-at-home mandates, intended to combat the spread of COVID-19, are unconstitutional.
The suit challenges the constitutionality of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order which prohibited gatherings, including those for “social, spiritual and recreational purposes, regardless of the number of people involved.” The order was allowed to expire late last month and was replaced with a new order which allowed church gatherings, so long as steps to observe social distancing guidelines are taken.
A series of messages between the Rev. Jonathon Krenz with Moscow’s Augustana Lutheran Church and Moscow Police Chief James Fry are included in exhibit D of the complaint. Krenz said it is important to note that he is not a plaintiff in the suit.
The Revs. Josh Jones from the town of Laclede and Michael Gulotta from Grangeville joined Sagle churchgoer and Scott Herndon, a failed candidate for the Idaho legislature, as plaintiffs in the suit, which names Little and Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppeson as defendants.
When the governor’s stay-at-home order was extended in mid-April, Krenz said he reached out to the Moscow police to see whether he would be permitted to administer church services or distribute communion through alternative strategies.
“The restrictions put in place by Governor Little and Mayor Lambert are overly burdensome, particularly on Churches, and I believe they are unconstitutional,” the first letter to Fry read. “I am reaching out to you as an expression of good faith. We are willing to work with authorities on all levels to find creative ways of assuring the safety of all concerned while preserving our right to the free exercise of our religion.”
According to court documents, alternatives proposed by Krenz included hosting smaller gatherings in his driveway with families spaced 6 feet apart, drive-in services where families could receive communion in their cars or even delivering communion to parishioners in their homes. Krenz said Fry “appeared to give each of my proposals a great deal of consideration,” but ultimately concluded each proposal would be a violation of the order.
“So to put it more simply, I could legally deliver a pizza to the front door of a congregant, which the congregant would take and eat,” Krenz said in a declaration included with the complaint. “But if I also delivered to him the Sacrament of Holy Communion while I am there, I could be ticketed or arrested.”
Krenz said another congregation in town was able to obtain permission from the city to hold services and administer communion around the same time. He said this simply shows that there was a lot of confusion surrounding how to implement and enforce the order at the local level.
Krenz said he was grateful for Fry’s help navigating the matter and stressed that at no point was their correspondence unprofessional or disrespectful.
“The chief was very kind to us and went out of his way to try to help us, but in the end felt his hands were tied,” Krenz said. “I certainly regard him as a man of honor and greatly respect and admire him — that said, I was disappointed with his answer.”
