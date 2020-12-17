The Moscow Police Department is investigating a Dec. 10 incident in which several customers at Tri-State Outfitters allegedly refused to wear masks and social distance, causing the store to close for a short time.
Upon completion of the investigation, the police department will work with the city’s legal office to determine whether any criminal charges are appropriate, according to a police news release today. The release said there were no additional details because it is an ongoing investigation.
Tri-State Outfitters President and CEO Joe Power said Thursday that 25 to 30 customers refused to put on face coverings when asked by the store’s staff.
The gathering stemmed from a Facebook post from Christ Church Pastor Doug Wilson to a private group called “De-Mask Moscow,” which called for people to shop without a mask during a two-hour window Thursday at Tri-State Outfitters.
Wilson said in a Dec. 10 text message to the Daily News he encouraged people to shop at the outdoor store in response to a Moscow Chamber of Commerce postcard sent recently encouraging people to shop local and because he heard Tri-State Outfitters was facing challenges.
Although the store closed to all customers for about 25 to 30 minutes starting around 11:20 a.m., the front doors remained locked until 3 p.m. and two to three employees stood at the door allowing only masked customers into the store.
The original story on the Tri-State incident can be found here: bit.ly/3mrgMpO