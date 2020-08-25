Temporary day care and tutoring centers could soon take shape in Moscow to assist parents and children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Moscow School District board voted earlier this month to start the school year Sept. 14 with a hybrid instructional model, which includes two days of in-school instruction a week and three days of distance learning. The school district is also offering an online-only option that several students will utilize this fall semester.
With more online learning, some parents need a safe, educational environment for their children.
Bill Belknap, deputy city supervisor of community planning and design, briefed the Moscow City Council Administrative Committee on Monday of a proposed temporary child care/tutoring facility license program to assist in meeting the immediate needs facing the community while retaining safety protections.
“Really, what we’re trying to address is this kind of immediate need coming up for the fall semester,” Belknap said.
He said his office has probably received five calls from operators of karate studios or other recreational facilities that are interested in using their space as a day care or tutoring center.
Belknap said Mayor Bill Lambert would need to issue a public health emergency order that suspends certain sections of day care codes to allow for the temporary child care facilities. The Moscow City Council could then pass a resolution at its Sept. 8 council meeting, extending the seven-day order for the fall semester. The council could choose to extend the order again through the spring semester.
Under the proposal, the temporary child care or tutoring facility would be issued a temporary day care facility license to expire Jan. 1.
The temporary facilities would fall under the definition of a day care facility and would follow the current city code requirements with some exceptions.
Because the school year is less than three weeks away and it takes 45 to 60 days to obtain a conditional use permit to operate a day care, the city would waive the permit requirement for all temporary child care facilities in all commercial zoning districts, and temporary child care facilities (as many as 20 children) in all residential zoning districts.
Following or prior to the proposed expiration of the public health emergency order, the facility operator could apply for a conditional use permit, if required, to allow the permanent continuation of the facility.
To expedite license issuance, day care providers would be issued a temporary license upon successful passage of the local and Idaho State Police background checks while waiting for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare check, which can take up to two weeks.
Background checks for children 13 and older who are receiving care at the facility would not be required. However, those older children would not be allowed to be with children younger than the age of 13 without supervision of a day care provider.
The outdoor play area requirement would also be waived for temporary child care facilities to expand the number of available facilities and buildings that would be suitable for the temporary use.
Day care providers would be required to complete the online CPR and First Aid training program but the in-person training requirement would be waived for the temporary day care facilities. Belknap said the in-person training may not be scheduled quickly enough for the facility operators.
Some of the Administrative Committee members’ questions Monday centered on background check and medical training waivers, but they appeared to favor the proposal.
“From my point of view, the waivers and stipulations as proposed makes a lot of sense to me,” Councilor Art Bettge said.
