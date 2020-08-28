A Moscow Public Library staff member who has not been inside the library for more than a week tested positive for COVID-19, Latah County Library District Director Chris Sokol said.
A Facebook post Thursday by the LCLD stated the employee, who Sokol said is feeling good and self-isolating, worked at the front area of the library Aug. 17 and 18. She wore a mask at all times and followed the library’s distancing and sanitation protocols, the post stated.
Sokol said the LCLD board of trustees decided to keep the library open because the infected person has not been at the library since last week, several employees who may have had close contact with the infected person were sent home to isolate, and Public Health – Idaho North Central District did not feel it was necessary to close.
Sokol said frequent sanitizing of the library is done throughout the day. She said the library exceeded public health’s guidelines by sending the employees, who may have been in close proximity to the infected person at the library, home to quarantine.
The post stated the risk to patrons and staff was low because of the library’s safety protocols.
“We don’t think there’s any risk, but we’re just being extra cautious,” Sokol said.
Moscow Public Library staff must wear face masks while working and no more than 25 patrons are allowed at a time in the facility. Patrons of the library must wear face masks and maintain 6 feet of distance from non-household members. They are also asked to limit their stay to 15 minutes.
