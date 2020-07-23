The city of Moscow is asking for public input on the use of downtown rights-of-way in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent city response, according to a city news release.
In late May, the city implemented a temporary program to allow downtown business owners to apply for expanded use of the right-of-way for commerce to facilitate more outdoor activity and improve social distancing. Many downtown businesses have participated in the program and the city continues to field applications.
The city has had several requests for entertainment in the right-of-way, particularly live music. With the appropriate noise ordinance waiver review by the Moscow Police Department, music has been allowed in the right-of-way.
A city council committee will consider the current policies and how to move forward at its meeting Monday. Residents can provide input by contacting the city via email at communityevents@ci.moscow.id.us, or by calling City Clerk Laurie Hopkins at (208) 883-7015.