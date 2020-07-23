Moscow’s Mann Building, at 221 E. Second St., is closed after a city employee stationed at the building tested positive for COVID-19, according to a city news release.
The building, which houses the engineering, planning and building safety divisions, will be closed until the structure is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected and is safe to be occupied.
It is anticipated the building will be reopened for employees and the public by Friday.
During the closure, private and public construction inspection services will continue to be provided by staff working remotely. Those needing construction permits and other services are encouraged to do so via the city’s website permits.ci.moscow.id.us/citizen or by phone at (208) 883-7022.