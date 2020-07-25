Moscow’s Mann Building is expected to reopen Aug. 6 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a city news release.
The building, at 221 E. Second St. in Moscow, houses the engineering and planning and building safety divisions for the city. It was expected to resume regular in-person operations Friday.
The closure was extended to accommodate a 14-day quarantine as recommended by public health sources.
During the closure, private and public construction inspection services will continue to be provided by staff working remotely.
Those needing construction permits and other services are encouraged to do so via the city’s website, permits.ci.moscow.id.us/citizen, or by phone at (208) 883-7022.