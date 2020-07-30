As cases if COVID-19 continue to rise both regionally and nationally, Palouse Prairie Charter School in Moscow has announced it will begin the school year in a distance learning model it is calling “remote yet connected.”
“In brief, this means that we will focus teachers’ efforts on designing and delivering the highest quality online education and supporting students,” read a letter from school leaders sent to Palouse Prairie families Wednesday. “We will begin the year with most of our students learning remotely with outdoor meet-ups and activities as much as possible.”
PPCS Executive Director Jeneille Branen said details are still being ironed out but the school will likely adopt this model for at least the first four to six weeks of the semester. She said the decision was made based on an abundance of parent and teacher feedback as well as the latest science.
The Wednesday letter said live, in-school instruction would be prioritized for a small number of students including those “who need a safe space to be during the school day,” and younger students in kindergarten through second grade. The school serves students kindergarten through eighth grade.
Branen said this is partially because the most recent science indicates younger students are less likely to carry or transmit COVID-19 and these age groups are most vulnerable to interruptions to their education.
A more detailed plan was promised by tonight, and the school will distribute a survey for parents and family members to weigh in and share information.
The letter indicated an online conversation has been scheduled for Tuesday, during which families can ask questions and express concerns to the school board.