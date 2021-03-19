Northern Idaho Safeway and Albertsons stores, including the Moscow Safeway, will administer COVID-19 vaccinations to the public, according to a news release from Albertsons Companies.
Albertsons and Safeway are a part of Albertsons Companies.
To book an appointment, visit mhealthcheckin.com/. Pharmacy teams are administering the Moderna vaccine. At the time of the first vaccination, a second appointment will automatically be scheduled for the patient’s second dose of the vaccine. Patients receiving the vaccine will also receive a coupon for 10 percent off their groceries at each appointment, the release said.
In Whitman County, 27 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, bringing the county total to 3,690 since the pandemic started, according to a Whitman County Public Health news release.
Total deaths from the virus remain at 46 and total hospitalizations since the pandemic started increased from 92 to 93 since Tuesday — the last time the county reported COVID-19 data.
The 27 new cases include eight people younger than 20 years old, 14 people ages 20-39, four people 40-59 and one woman 60-79.
Washington is in Phase 1B, tier 2 for its vaccine rollout as of Wednesday. Residents can assess their eligibility for the vaccine at findyourphasewa.org.
In Latah County, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported nine new cases Thursday, raising the total to 2,873 cases (2,717 confirmed and 156 probable).
Of the 2,873, 2,640 have recovered from the virus, 225 are active and eight have died. The nine new cases include three people in the 5-12 age range, one girl 13-17, two people 18-29, one man in his 30s and two people in their 40s.
Gritman Medical Center reported a 3.47 percent seven-day positivity rate, according to a news release Thursday from the Moscow hospital. The rate is slightly down from its 3.73 percent seven-day positivity rate last week.
Three COVID-19 patients have been admitted to Gritman since last week, raising the total to 41 COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic started.
The hospital has administered 5,564 COVID-19 vaccine doses to 2,946 people.