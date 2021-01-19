The Moscow School Board could set a target date for shifting students to four days of in-person instruction a week in a special meeting this evening.
Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey said while the board could opt for discussion only, he sees four possible paths forward if the board does decide to take action. He said the first option would be to set a tentative date for students to shift to four days of in-person instruction a week starting with the beginning of the spring semester on Feb. 2. He said they may also decide to set a tentative start date for just after spring break in mid-March, or for the beginning of the fourth quarter of the school year in April. The fourth and final option, he said, would be for the district to remain in a hybrid schedule for the remainder of the year.
If trustees do decide to set a date for shifting students to more in-person instruction, Bailey said the move would not be without precedent.
“Lot of schools are going back — there’s some information saying that schools are safer places to be than a lot of other sites, they’re monitored a lot more,” he said. “And if we go back four days, we’re not getting rid of all of our cautionary measures — we still plan on wearing masks and we will try to keep distance as much as possible.”
Bailey said if the district were to bring back the full student body for four days of in-person instruction, it would be impossible to maintain the 6 feet of distance between students recommended by public health entities. He said this challenge in particular continues to be a concern among teachers and some parents but he noted there has been just one confirmed transmission of COVID-19 in school facilities since the start of the school year. He also said teachers will soon be inoculated against the disease as Idaho’s vaccine distribution program continues.
Additionally, Bailey said if the district does set a target date, it is likely fully online instruction will continue to be an option and there will still be at least some distance learning for most students.
“We’ve planned four days, not five — for that Wednesday, we still want to do distance learning,” he said. “It does allow the staff to still help out with the online kids as well as kids that are absent that parents are keeping home (they’re showing) some of the symptoms.”
Bailey said the district received results of surveys sent to parents and staff which will help inform the discussion and any action that might be taken. He said parents have shown strong interest in their children returning to four days of in-person instruction but school staff as a group are somewhat more hesitant in their survey responses.
There is some concern about a new, more infectious strain of the disease that some health care experts warn could become the dominant variant of the virus in the US by March, potentially causing sharp spikes in case numbers nationwide.
Bailey said for this and other reasons, board members will be joined in the virtual meeting by local health care practitioners and regional public health officials who will answer questions surrounding whether shifting to four days of in-person instruction is appropriate from a public health perspective.
“The biggest thing that everyone wants is that if we make a change or anything that we make the decision based on we feel that whatever the decision is can continue through the end of the year,” he said. “No one wants to bounce out then bounce back in and back and forth because that’s even more frustrating.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.