The Moscow School Board voted Tuesday to begin transitioning schools to four days of in-person instruction starting March 22 in a special meeting held to address the prospect.
Since the start of the school year, students in Moscow schools attended school in a hybrid model with in-person classes two days a week while receiving instruction online for the remaining three days. The strategy was implemented in the hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19.
Tuesday’s move will bring full student bodies back to Moscow schools for four days of face-to-face classes each week, with Wednesdays continuing to be reserved for distance learning. The motion included some caveats — if local infection trends worsen, trustees could meet again to reassess the plan and Moscow High School may determine for itself whether or not to implement the shift March 22 or to delay until the start of the final quarter in April.
An additional provision states the shift may only happen after all school district staff have been given the opportunity to receive a vaccination. Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey said the district is now well on its way to meet that requirement by March.
“We’re happy to report that we are scheduled to get the vaccinations for our staff members on Thursday and Friday of this week,” Bailey said. “(Staff) are currently signing up to get their first shot.”
Bailey noted the vaccine, developed by the pharmaceutical company Moderna, requires two inoculations four weeks apart, and won’t become effective until two weeks after the second shot. He said this means staff are on track to have effective vaccinations by March 5.
Trustees and school district administrators were joined by local hospital and health district officials, many of whom said they favored the move.
Dr. Summer Day, pediatric medical director at Gritman Medical Center, said the local medical community is in support of the move. Day said Latah County has a moderate rate of transmission compared to other regions but there have been no major outbreaks that would threaten to overwhelm hospitals.
Day said she originally supported the board’s decision to begin the school year in a hybrid model of instruction. However, she said as the pandemic has progressed, data began to show that schools are relatively safe so long as mitigation measures like mask wearing and social distancing “as much as possible” are enforced.
“There has been no proven connection between schools being in-person and increasing COVID-19 spread in the community, and we haven’t seen that in our community but even nationally and internationally,” Day said. “The students are not at higher risk when they’re at school and the teachers are not at higher risk when they’re at school for catching and transmitting COVID-19.”
Public Health — Idaho North Central District Director Carol Moehrle said while Latah County is in the moderate range for infection risk, much of that is driven by cases among college students. She noted other schools in the North Central District’s five-county region have been attending school regularly and so long as students are required to follow mask and social distancing guidelines, in-person instruction has not driven outbreaks in the classrooms or nearby communities.
“We are not seeing the correlation between spread at school — and you all have seen that as well,” Moehrle said. “The school has investigated (and) public health has stepped in to investigate the home (and) surrounding community part, but there has not been a transmission in school from student to student in a same classroom.”
