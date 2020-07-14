Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey will host a “Community Chat with the Superintendent” by live teleconference 6 p.m. Wednesday.
According to an email sent to district stakeholders Monday, Bailey said the meeting is “for general questions and sharing of ideas regarding reopening our schools,” as well as to gather input from parents, staff and faculty. Those with issues specific to a child or instructor are asked to hold their comments and questions for another time.
The email included several draft plans for how sectors of district business will be carried out in the fall as well as contingencies for how the district will proceed in various scenarios related to COVID-19.
Bailey said in the email he doesn’t expect plans to be finalized until mid-August. He said he plans to schedule similar meetings “on a regular basis as we move forward over the next few months.”
Those who wish to attend Wednesday can join through the shortened web address bit.ly/3j0o8jJ.
The email also included a link to a survey for parents regarding schools reopening, which can be found at bit.ly/2Om309x.