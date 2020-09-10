With its original Sept. 2 first day of school pushed to Monday, teachers and administrators with the Moscow School District say the extra days have helped ease the start of a school year warped by COVID-19.
In early August, the Moscow School Board voted to begin the year in a hybrid instructional model, where most students will attend in-person classes two days a week, with three days of online instruction. That same night, trustees voted to delay the start of the school year by almost two weeks.
District leaders said the delay would give instructors and support staff time to prepare for the unconventional instructional model. They said it would also allow parents and students to familiarize themselves with the online learning management system Canvas, which the district will use to help manage distance learning.
West Park Elementary Principal Brian Smith said schools have used some of the extra time to arrange for in-person meet-and-greets between teachers and small batches of students at a time. He said these meetings have been a valuable opportunity for instructors to not only communicate new health and safety protocols but also provided a time for them to give parents and students a crash course on how to use Canvas.
“We have devices set up in every room, we get to walk the families through what they need to know and they actually get to hear from the teacher, in-person, what to expect once we start school,” Smith said, noting most parents still have questions about the system. “There’ll be questions we haven’t even thought to ask yet and the most important thing to remember is to just contact the school. There’s no question that we don’t want asked.”
West Park Kindergarten Teacher Jillian McGough said these little orientations have been “like a breath of fresh air.” McGough said many teachers were intimidated by Canvas at first, so having the opportunity to be trained in the system’s use was invaluable. She said this has also been a useful time for personal introductions to begin a year where students will have less in-person, one-on-one time with instructors. More than one Moscow teacher said they are excited and eager to begin the year.
“Orientation usually is a big welcome back night, we get to see everyone, sometimes we have food,” McGough said. “This time, it was more getting the parents familiar with online (tools) so that they can be successful and so we can work as a team and still get their kids to where they need to be at the end of the school year.”
Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey said another reason the district chose to delay the first day of school was to give stakeholders more time to monitor whether the University of Idaho’s return to in-person instruction would cause a local outbreak. The UI announced earlier this week it received results for all of its students and the rate of positive cases has remained below 2 percent.
Bailey said this effort has been a success for the UI so far, but district leaders will continue to monitor infection numbers closely. A New York Times list of metro areas with the highest number of cases relative to their population ranked Pullman as one of the top in the nation, but Bailey said that outbreak does not appear to have spilled over into Idaho. He credited the Moscow community’s adherence to public health and safety orders, like wearing facemasks and practicing social distancing, and urged them to keep it up.
“We need the help of the entire community — continue to wear the masks, that has helped us,” Bailey said. “What’s going to get us back into school faster than anything is if our community keeps up their due diligence and (follows) the safety precautions.”
