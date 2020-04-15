The third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. Senate continues to emphasize the importance of testing, testing and more testing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., cited the need for more testing at least four times during a 20-minute teleconference with eastern Washington reporters Tuesday.
She also noted her ongoing “frustration” with the Trump administration’s “constant missteps and lack of urgency” in addressing this health crisis.
“The Trump administration has repeatedly failed to recognize the need for extensive testing to fight COVID-19,” Murray said. “I think it’s long past time that we rapidly ramp-up effective, fast testing. I’m currently working on a plan to make that happen.”
Her proposal, which she hopes to introduce in the near future, requires the administration to formulate a plan to expand coronavirus testing nationwide, including in underserved communities and populations.
In addition, she said, “it will send money to states, health care facilities and labs, so they can ramp-up testing and the contact tracing (to identify who came into contact with the infected individuals) that needs to occur once testing takes place.”
The proposal also tries to ensure that hospitals and front-line health care workers have the protective equipment they’ll need in the future — and that businesses have information about effective safety measures — in the event there’s a resurgence of the virus.
“We know what we need to be doing,” Murray said. “But what we don’t have yet — which just makes me so angry — is the testing people need to keep this from spreading again. This is something I have a conversation about daily. The platitudes (the administration) is giving us is that there’s enough out there. There’s not enough; people need to have it on hand and readily available. I will absolutely keep pushing on that.”
Congress has been on recess since late March, when it passed a $2.3 trillion economic stimulus package.
Murray, who is the assistant Democratic leader, helped negotiate the package. Among other provisions, it includes $290 billion in one-time payments of as much as $1,200 for most taxpayers, another $260 billion in expanded unemployment benefits, $377 billion in small-business loans and grants, $150 billion in support for state and local governments and $100 billion for hospitals and public health agencies.
As a former chairwoman of the Senate Budget Committee, Murray said figuring out how much assistance is needed and who should get help is a “weighty decision.”
“But what we know from this pandemic is that if we don’t control it, the costs will be far more exorbitant than what we already face, and the deaths and mortality rate will be extremely high,” she said. “So it’s the risk factors we have to take into consideration. Having people (stay inside) and shutting down businesses is painful, but it’s the only way to contain this virus, not have the high mortality rate and not have the (higher) costs.”
The federal government needs to “step up” and provide help for businesses impacted by the pandemic, Murray said. “But we also need to make sure we do that in a smart way, and have some oversight so we’re not just throwing money at it.”
Murray has called for a “9/11-style inquest,” similar to what happened after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, to investigate how the federal government fell short in its preparations and response to the pandemic and what lessons can be learned.
“We can’t have this happen again,” she said.
Murray’s website, www.murray.senate.gov/public, has a number of links detailing various assistance programs and resources available for people and businesses affected by the virus.
