The National Guard will begin testing Washington State University students and employees for COVID-19 next week in an effort to increase testing capacity in Pullman.
Cougar Health Services medical director Bonnie de Vries told community leaders Tuesday that WSU has been slow in getting its own testing operations running. However, Cougar Health Services started testing students Monday and will receive additional help from a National Guard unit.
“We’re trying to just increase capacity as much as we can and hoping that, especially with the National Guard, that after a week or so we will have enough volume of testing to have a better idea of what’s happening in our community,” she said.
Colleen Kerr, of WSU Government Relations, said the National Guard can stay in Pullman as long as the university wants it too. The unit will come from Yakima and is being funded by FEMA. Representatives from the unit are expected to be in Pullman today to help plan for the unit’s arrival schedule for Tuesday.
Kerr also said there is an effort to hire a private company to test WSU students through the Labor Day weekend.
WSU on Friday announced it is providing mobile testing services by dispatching the William A. Crosetto Mobile Health Care Unit to campus. De Vries said the mobile unit will be parked on campus today near the president’s mansion for any unscheduled walk-up or drive-up student testing.
The spike in positive COVID-19 cases in Whitman County has largely been attributed to WSU students. The university’s efforts to increase testing on campus are intended to ease the burden of other testing centers around the area.
Hannah Kimball, of Pullman Regional Hospital, said PRH has administered more than 1,000 tests in the past week. The majority of those were WSU students, she said.
Palouse Medical has administered approximately 30-40 tests a day.
Ben Stone, of the Whitman County Health Department, said the turnaround time to get results from the tests has increased recently and can take up to three days.
“We’re working to make sure that we can keep that number down,” he said. “If it goes much past 72 hours it really decreases the effectiveness of contact tracing.”
Frank Harrill, of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, said SEL has started testing employees through its health clinics in Pullman and Lewiston.
Stone on Tuesday addressed the possibility of Whitman County going back to Phase 2 of Washington’s phased reopening plan. It is currently in Phase 3.
Stone said a broad-scale phased approach to addressing the rise in COVID-19 cases would not be as effective as targeting the specific causes of the spread.
He said with the increase of testing and contact tracing will allow health officials to see where the most effective actions can be taken. He also noted that the 10-person gathering limit set by Gov. Jay Inslee is already very low and would not change in Phase 2
Pullman Police Department Chief Gary Jenkins said the department will approach the Pullman City Council to amend a city ordinance so that it can enforce COVID-19 rules differently.
The department has been issuing infractions to people who host parties where mask and social distancing rules are violated. A change in the ordinance would allow officers to issue infractions to people attending the parties as well.
“Everyone knows the rules,” Jenkins said. “When we pull up to these parties, people start running away. So it’s clear they’re aware of what the requirements are.”
Three Moscow Good Samaritan Society employees test positive
Three Good Samaritan Society — Moscow Village employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to Tammie Poe, director of sales and marketing for the Moscow Good Samaritan Society.
Poe said all three are recovering at home and residents and employees who were in close contact with the infected individuals have been tested for the virus. Poe said Tuesday morning the test results have not come back. She said at least one of the infected employees works in the assisted living side of the building on Eisenhower Street and at least one works in the skilled nursing side.
Poe said residents of the assisted living and skilled nursing sides of the building have not been allowed to mingle prior to the employees testing positive. Because of the positive tests, Poe said that rule has been extended to employees.
Officials of other notable assisted living facilities in Moscow and Pullman, including Palouse Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care in Moscow, Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman and Regency Pullman, said no residents nor employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
50 new cases in Whitman County
Another surge of positive cases was reported Tuesday in Whitman County.
Whitman County Public Health received 50 new positive COVID-19 cases, raising the county total to 559. More than half, or 298, of Whitman County’s total positive cases have come in the last week. The new cases include 18 females and eight males between the ages of 0 and 19; eight women and 15 men between 20 and 39; and one man 40 to 59. All are stable and isolating.
Three positive cases were reported Tuesday in Latah County, according to Public Health — Idaho North Central District, bringing the county total to 245 cases, of which 97 have recovered. That total includes 235 confirmed and 10 probable cases. The new cases are two men in their 20s and one woman in her 50s. There have been 53 cases in the last week in Latah County.
There have only been two hospitalizations in Whitman County and no one has died in either county from the virus.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com. Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.