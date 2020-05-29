The NCAA extended the recruiting dead period Thursday in all sports to July 31, meaning recruiters are barred from face-to-face contact with prospective athletes until after that date..
The organization also decided to allow strength and conditioning coaches to observe athletes' voluntary workouts by virtual means starting Monday.
The NCAA imposed a recruiting dead period shortly after deciding in March to prohibit sports activities because of the coronavirus pandemic. The dead period originally was set to end April 15 before being extended to Sunday. Now, it will last an additional two months.
The purpose of the dead period is not only to encourage physical distancing involving recruits but to keep coaches focused on their existing athletes, many of whom might be returning to campus as virus-related restrictions are being eased.
During a dead period, recruiters are prohibited from contacting recruits face-to-face, watching them compete or visiting their high schools. They can communicate by phone and other means.
Starting Monday, strength and conditioning coaches will be allowed to use online means to observe athletes' voluntary workouts, but only at the request of the athletes. They can discuss the workouts but not direct or conduct them.
The NCAA emphasized schools should decide how a conditioning coach should respond if he or she observes an athlete working out in an unsafe environment, or in the event of a medical emergency.