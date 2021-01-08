Forty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 on the Palouse, health agencies reported Wednesday.
Whitman County has received 29 new positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the county’s total to 2,883. Six cases are currently hospitalized. All other cases are stable and self-isolating.
The total number of deaths, to date, remains at 23.
Among the newest patients, two are younger than 20, 17 are between ages 20-39, seven are between ages 40-59, two are between ages 60-79 and one is at least 80 years old.
In Latah County, 19 new confirmed or probable cases were reported. There have been 2,104 confirmed cases and 121 probable cases in the county to date. Six have died.
The newest patients include two people between ages 13-17, 11 people between ages 18-29, three in their 30s, one in their 40s and two in their 50s.
Gritman Medical Center is reporting two more people have been hospitalized since Dec. 30. There have been 29 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital to date. In the past seven days, 53 out of 1,238 tests administered at Gritman were positive. This is a rate of 4.3 percent.