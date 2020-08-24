Nearly 70 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Whitman County this past weekend, and new cases have primarily been traced to the Greek Row area on the Washington State University campus.
Thirty new cases were reported Saturday and 39 more were reported Sunday. Both days set new records for the largest increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area.
According to Whitman County Public Health, which lists the ages of the patients in 20-year ranges, all of the 69 patients are between the ages of 0-19 or 20-39. One of the patients listed Saturday is in a Greek congregate living situation. All are stable and isolating, and there have been zero deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases this year in Whitman County to 211.
The significant increase has prompted WSU to respond in a news release. On Saturday, WSU stated the latest increase in COVID-19 cases in Whitman County has been primarily traced by authorities to off-campus gatherings in privately owned housing in the Greek Row area.
“Because many students choose to live in privately owned, off-campus housing, the university continues to work with rental property managers, fraternities and sororities and others in the community to encourage compliance with all applicable state mandates,” WSU said. “That also includes coordination with law enforcement to help educate and, when necessary, enforce the state mandates.”
The university said WSU employees trained as contact tracers are tasked with responding under the direction of Whitman County Public Health to help contain the spread of the highly contagious disease.
The Pullman Police Department on Friday informed the public that it has responded to multiple parties on College Hill where participants were neglecting masks or social distancing rules. With thousands of students expected to return to Pullman this week, Chief Gary Jenkins stated in a news release that the department is focused on patrolling for parties and gatherings that violate state COVID-19 mandates.
According to the daily activity logs posted on the police department’s website, there were at least 10 reports Friday and Saturday of large gatherings or of people not wearing face masks.
Additionally, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced last week that Illia Dunes Recreation Area and Granite Point will be closed until Sept. 8. Both are popular recreation spots for college students.
“This decision is the result of concerns over public safety due to COVID and historic issues with overcrowding during this timeframe with local college students returning to the area for fall classes,” the Army Corps of Engineers stated in a news release.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District last updated its COVID-19 cases Friday. Latah County had four new cases Friday, one day after a record 13 reported on Thursday.
Of Latah County’s 177 cases to date, 71 of the patients — or about 40 percent — are in their 20s. According to Public Health – Idaho North Central District, 69 patients in the county have recovered and 108 cases are still considered “open.”