Need for blood donations remains high

Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.