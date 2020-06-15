Beginning today, Neill Public Library in Pullman will offer contactless curbside service 1-6 p.m. on weekdays.
Patrons may place requests for titles using the online catalog or contact staff for guided assistance.
To pick up titles, bicyclists and motorists should park in a marked stall by the north entrance near the outdoor patio and call (509) 334-3595 to inform library staff of arrival. Pedestrians or patrons without a cell phone should call from home and schedule a time to meet library staff in the patio.
Staff and recipients of curbside service must maintain a 6-foot distance at all times and are encouraged to wear masks.