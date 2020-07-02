The Latah County Public Library District reopened all of its branches, including the Moscow Public Library, but a return to normal may still be a long way off.
The move follows Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s mid-June announcement that the state would move to the fourth and final stage of the four-phase plan to reopen the state economy. While libraries were not explicitly prohibited from operating, gatherings of more than 50 people were strictly prohibited under previous phases, making it difficult to run library facilities for in-person visits while maintaining social distancing.
Even though Little’s announcement came about two weeks ago, Access Services Manager for the library district Lisa Egan, said they had to await approval from the district’s board of directors. She said they took their cues from other libraries around the state who are also opening up — albeit with new procedures to protect public health.
Egan said libraries in Latah County are limiting the number of patrons to 25 at a given time and are asking them to limit their browsing time to 15 minutes — or 30 if they’re using a computer. There are also dedicated entrances and exits so that patrons do not have to pass each other to leave or enter the building and hand sanitizer is available. Library officials are also asking that children younger than 10 be accompanied by an adult.
Following Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert’s announcement that people must wear masks in public where social distancing is impossible, the Moscow Public Library is requiring all visitors to wear face coverings.
“We do have (masks) for free if someone doesn’t have one,” Egan said. “They’re cloth, reusable masks these have all been sewn and donated to us by different volunteer groups, so when people come in the door, we offer them a mask if they don’t already have one.”
Egan said books and other returned items are put into 72-hour quarantine before they can be lent to patrons again.
For those who feel uneasy spending time in public, Egan said curbside service is still available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and 4-6 p.m.Thursdays. Additionally, she said anyone with a library card can read or listen to books through an online company called OverDrive or even stream movies through a service called Kanopy.
Even before pandemic-related shutdowns, Egan said local libraries have been a vital and popular resource. With state-wide isolation orders in place, she said the services and resources they offer became more critical than ever.
“Libraries have just been more popular than ever, especially at times like this when maybe people are furloughed from their jobs or losing jobs, for one reason or another,” she said. “Whether it be a pandemic or a recession — whatever the reason, the library is here because we have free services, so we have just become all the more popular.”
Meanwhile, libraries on the Washington side of the border remain closed even though they were supposed to be allowed to resume in-person services when a region is approved to enter phase three of the state’s four-stage plan. Whitman county entered stage three in early June but library officials say they are still waiting on guidelines from the Washington State Department of Health for how to proceed.
Joanna Bailey, director of Neill Public Library in Pullman said guidelines were expected to be handed down days ago, but with cases in the state and country continuing to rise, Washington officials have stalled further steps toward reopening. Bailey said she expects issuing safety guidelines for libraries was shuffled to the bottom of the pile while state leaders prioritize what action is appropriate to take at this stage. She noted even when they do finally receive guidelines, Neill will not be able to open immediately.
“Really the issuance of those guidelines are really just the first hurdle for us, because Neill Public is a municipal library,” Bailey said. “We then have to work with the city in addition to that and currently, we have only four active staff out of a team of 28 — everybody else has been furloughed.”
At this time, Neill Public Library and Whitman County Public Library in Colfax would like to emphasise that both still offer curbside services by appointment.
Scott Jackson can be reached by email to sjackson@dnews.com.