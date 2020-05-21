Whitman County Public Health on Wednesday reported a new COVID-19 case in Whitman County.
There have been 19 confirmed cases this spring. The latest patient is a man aged 20-39. He is stable and isolating at home. Sixteen of the 19 patients have fully recovered.
On Whitman County Public Health’s website, a graphic represents the current risk of COVID-19 spreading in the county. The county’s risk is listed as “limited.”
“Current COVID-19 activity highlights the need for individuals to maintain social distancing and personal vigilance,” Whitman County Public Health stated in a news release.
There have been five total confirmed cases in Latah County and one probable case, according to Public Health — Idaho North Central District.
In Idaho, there have been 2,506 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths, according to the state’s latest data. Washington’s latest data as of 6 p.m. Wednesday shows 18,811 cases and 1,031 deaths.