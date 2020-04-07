Latah and Whitman counties both reported another confirmed COVID-19 case Monday.
Whitman County Public Health in a news release stated that a woman 40-59 years old tested positive. The health department is investigating her status, which is unknown as of Monday afternoon.
That brings the number of positive COVID-19 tests in Whitman County up to 12. The county is reporting at least 326 negative tests.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District is reporting a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Latah County. No further information was available.
The first known Latah County case was reported Wednesday.
Health officials this week reiterated the coronavirus can be carried for weeks without causing symptoms and some carriers never develop symptoms. The number of unconfirmed cases in the region could be substantially higher than those confirmed through testing.
Nez Perce County has 15 confirmed cases, and Asotin County was notified Sunday evening of a fourth positive COVID-19 test. The latest person in Asotin County who tested positive is isolating at home, a news release from the county stated.
There are 42 positive cases in Kootenai County and two in Bonner County.
The number of known cases in Idaho has risen to 1,170. The number of deaths is now at 13.
Washington now has 8,361 confirmed cases and 354 total deaths.
An updated look at COVID-19 facts, figures and guidance for Idaho can be found at coronavirus.idaho.gov/. Washington information can be found at www.doh.wa.gov/emergencies/coronavirus.
Numbers as of Monday, according to area health leaders.
IDAHO
Cases: 1,170 (13 deaths)
WASHINGTON
Cases: 8,384 (372 deaths)
OREGON
Cases: 1,132 (29 deaths)
MONTANA
Cases: 319 (6 deaths)
UNITED STATES
Cases: 330,891 (8,910 deaths)