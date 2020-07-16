New COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday in Whitman County and Latah County.
Whitman County Public Health confirmed a woman between ages 60-79 tested positive. She is stable and isolating at home. There have been 54 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Whitman County this year and 46 of those patients have recovered.
A male between ages 10-20 tested positive in Latah County, according to Public Health - Idaho North District. There have been 33 confirmed cases this year in the county and six probable cases.
There have been zero deaths in either county.