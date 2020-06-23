Health agencies on Monday confirmed three new COVID-19 cases on the Palouse.
Whitman County Public Health received two positive COVID-19 test results during the weekend. One is a female between ages 20-39 and the other is a female between 60-79. Both are stable and isolating at home.
This brings the total number of cases in Whitman County this year to 34. There have been 1,632 negative tests and no deaths.
Public Health-Idaho North Central District is reporting a new COVID-19 case in Latah County. That brings the total number of cases this year to eight. No further information was available. There have been no deaths in Latah County.