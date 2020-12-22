In a Monday news release, Whitman County Public Health said it will recommend the Pullman School District adopt revised guidance concerning in-person instruction for the 2021 school year.
According to the release, in counties considered high risk — where the two-week average is higher than 350 cases per 100,000 people — school districts are advised to only offer in-person instruction for elementary and high-need students in groups of 15 or fewer.
Whitman County is considered high risk with 184 cases in the past two weeks, equal to roughly 367 cases per 100,000 people.
Pullman Superintendent Bob Maxwell said the change will not affect the district’s Jan. 4 plan to shift from an online format to a hybrid form of instruction, starting with kindergarten and first grade, with higher grade levels added every couple of weeks. It does appear the guidance would allow for in-person learning in small groups.
WCPH Interim Director Chris Skidmore said the updated guidance is consistent with the district’s plan, so long as cases per 100,000 people dips below that 350 threshold into the moderate risk category before they begin phasing in face-to-face classes for middle school students. However, he warned there is a strong chance for a post-holiday spike in cases that may cause the county’s infection rate to remain in the high-risk category.
Public Health is recommending only that the Pullman School District follow this new guidance. Recommendations for other school districts in Whitman County will remain unchanged, the release said. Skidmore said previous guidance for other schools in the county allowed for some amount of in-person instruction.
“To date that has been pretty successful in those outlying schools and so after talking with our health officer, we decided to kind of stick with that recommendation, since it was already working pretty well,” Skidmore said. “If those schools wanted to go to full in-person, that would be fine (or) they can continue to proceed how they had been.”
Whitman County reported 41 new cases of COVID 19 over the weekend and Monday, pushing its total to 2,659 since the pandemic began.
New cases include seven people younger than 20, 11 women and 10 men between the ages of 20 and 39, four women and two men between the ages of 40 and 59, two women and three men between 60 and 79 and a man and a woman older than 80.
Six people are hospitalized with the disease and all other cases are stable and self isolating.
Public Health — Idaho North Central District reported 90 new cases over the weekend and Monday, which brings the total in its five-county jurisdiction to 6,985.
Latah County’s share of new cases was 19, pushing its total to 2,062. New cases include three people younger than 18, two women between the ages of 18 and 29, two men and two women in their 30s, one man and three women in their 40s, a man and a woman in their 50s and three men and one woman in their 60s. 1,605 people have recovered and three people have died from the disease since the pandemic began.
Nez Perce County had the lion’s share of new cases at 38.
