There were no new COVID-19 cases reported for Whitman County or Latah County on Friday.
Whitman County has reported a total of 16 positive COVID-19 tests this spring and at least 627 negative cases. Latah County has reported five confirmed cases.
Nez Perce County has seen a total of 51 confirmed cases and 18 deaths. Asotin County has had 18 confirmed cases and two deaths.
Idaho’s statewide data shows a total of 2,035 confirmed cases and 63 deaths. Washing ton’s latest numbers as of Friday afternoon show 14,637 confirmed cases and 824 deaths.