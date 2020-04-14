As of Monday afternoon, there are no new COVID-19 cases reported on the Palouse.
Whitman County’s total number of positive COVID-19 tests still stands at 12, according to the Whitman County Health Department. Public Health – Idaho North Central District is still reporting three confirmed cases in Latah County.
Nez Perce County continues to see a rise in cases. There are now 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, three probable cases and six deaths. There are 45 known cases in Kootenai County.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 10,411 confirmed cases in Washington and 508 deaths. In Idaho, there were 1,453 confirmed cases and 33 deaths.