No new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday on the Palouse.
Whitman County has seen a total of 16 confirmed positive COVID-19 tests and at least 590 negative tests.
Latah County has five confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Nez Perce County has experienced 51 total confirmed COVID-19 cases this spring and 16 deaths. Asotin County is reporting 17 confirmed cases and two deaths.
Statewide, Idaho is reporting 1,984 confirmed cases and 60 deaths. Washington’s latest numbers show 14,070 confirmed cases and 801 deaths.