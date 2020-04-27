There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday by public health officials in Nez Perce, Clearwater, Idaho, Latah or Lewis counties in Idaho nor in Asotin, Garfield or Whitman counties in Washington.
Idaho reported 10 new cases Sunday and no new deaths from the disease. Washington reported 202 new cases and 11 more deaths from COVID-19 Sunday afternoon. Oregon reported 58 new cases and 4 more deaths on Sunday and Montana reported three new cases and no deaths on Sunday.
Across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control reported 32,853 new cases and 2,020 more deaths.
Locally there are currently 58 confirmed or probable cases of the disease in Nez Perce County, where 13 people have died from the virus. Latah County has four confirmed cases of the disease and Idaho County has three confirmed cases of the disease that have been reported by Public Health-Idaho North Central District. Clearwater and Lewis counties have not had any confirmed cases of the disease.
There have been 17 cases and one death reported in Asotin County, 16 cases and no deaths reported in Whitman County and no cases nor deaths reported in Garfield County, which remains the lone Washington County without a confirmed case of the disease.