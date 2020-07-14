As of Monday afternoon, there were no new COVID-19 cases reported on the Palouse.
There have been 52 cases confirmed in Whitman County this year, and 31 in Latah County.
There have been no deaths in either county.
As of Monday afternoon, there were no new COVID-19 cases reported on the Palouse.
There have been 52 cases confirmed in Whitman County this year, and 31 in Latah County.
There have been no deaths in either county.
Advertisement
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What your neighbors are reading
Your guide to the best businesses in the region