Public Health – Idaho North Central District and Whitman County Public Health did not provide updated COVID-19 data Wednesday. PH-INCD’s website said data was not updated in observance of Veterans Day.
As of Tuesday, PH-INCD reported 1,206 cases — 1,148 confirmed and 58 probable — in Latah County. Of the total cases, 750 people recovered and one died. There were 22 new cases Tuesday in the county, including two people ages 5-12, 10 in the 18-29 range, three in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s and three in their 60s.
As of Tuesday in Whitman County, there were 1,938 positive cases, including five hospitalizations and 20 dead. Whitman County Public Health reported 11 new positive cases and one new hospitalization Tuesday but it did not indicate the age range or gender of the newly infected people.