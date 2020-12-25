The COVID-19 death rate in Latah and Whitman counties remained flat through Thursday as the early phases of vaccine distribution continued in both states.
While reported deaths related to the disease remained at 22 in Whitman County, the local health authority reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 pushing its total number of cases to date to 2,708.
New cases included three women between the ages of 20 and 39, three women between 40 and 59, three women and one man between 60 and 79 and nine women and three men older than 80.
According to a Whitman County Public Health news release, eight people in the county are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and all other active cases are stable and self isolating.
The release said the county is currently in the earliest phase of vaccine distribution outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Washington Department of Health.
Meanwhile, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 39 new cases in its five-county region Thursday. Latah and Nez Perce counties remain in the moderate risk category while Idaho, Lewis and Clearwater counties are considered low-risk.
Latah County’s share of new cases was seven, raising its total to 2,103. These patients included one person under the age of 18, one woman between the ages of 18 and 29, two women in their 30s, two men in their 40s and one man in his 50s. Three people have died from the disease and 1,672 people have recovered since the pandemic started.
Nez Perce County had the majority of new cases in the district with 14.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District and Whitman County Public Health will not release new numbers over the holiday weekend. Updates will resume Monday.