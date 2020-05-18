With the debut of the Moscow Farmers Market’s pick-up system in the morning and the first showing at a pop-up drive-in movie theater on the University of Idaho campus in the evening, Saturday was a busy day for residents eager to take advantage of the opportunity to gather — with restrictions — outside their home.
Saturday evening, residents from across the region began to queue up for the first of a series of free drive-in movies being shown in the parking lot of the UI’s Kibbie Dome.
While doors were scheduled to open at 7 p.m., cars were already lined up for blocks down Stadium Way and in either direction on Sixth Street by 6. Organizers were forced to turn people away just 15 minutes after the gates opened.
“We started to expect this kind of turnout when the Facebook event that was created by the city of Moscow started gaining in popularity,” said Laurel Meyer, events and marketing coordinator for the UI’s Department of Student Involvement. “(Friday) was the last time I checked it, and there were about 1,500 responses of interested people.”
The event is a collaboration between the UI, the school’s student government, the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre and the city of Moscow, as well as other sponsors. Among the services offered Saturday night was a free snack box including popcorn, candy and soda, which Meyer said were courtesy of Vandal Dining and Swire Coca-Cola.
Karl and Diane Runsvold said they drove up from Lewiston and made sure they were in line by 5:45 p.m. and they weren’t even the first ones to arrive. When asked what attracted them to the event, Karl shrugged.
“It’s the only movie in town,” he said with a laugh. Diane clarified they’d read about the event in Inland360 Magazine.
“We always have a date night on Saturday night but it’s been pretty hard lately for us to find something to do,” she said from her seat on the tailgate of their pickup truck. “We usually go out to eat and we always find something else social to do … and a lot of times we go to a movie.”
Meyer said when the event began gaining in popularity earlier in the week, organizers began considering offering additional movies and run-times.
While the expected fiscal fallout from the current pandemic has many scrambling to identify additional opportunities to bring in revenues, Meyer said those involved in the drive-in theater are committed to keeping the movies free on a first-come, first-served basis.
She said the movies are a nice opportunity to unwind for a community under stress and pointed out that some of those who need a break most may struggle to afford an admission cost.
“In the beginning, we did talk about charging an entrance fee, but when we started talking about it with all of our sponsors … we just really wanted it to be something to give back to the community,” she said, noting if people are grateful for the service, they are encouraged to donate to entities like the Moscow Food Bank or Vandal Dining. “What we’ve been hearing from those community partners is that, right now, since there is a high need, it helps to have monetary donations so then they can buy the item that is most in need.”
As for the morning market — which required residents to order online and pick up items in a parking lot near Moscow City Hall — City of Moscow Community Events Manager Amanda Argona said there were a few expected bottlenecks as people arrived but otherwise the morning went smoothly.
“(We had a) minimal setup but I’m really proud of my team,” Argona said through a facemask festooned with tomato vines. “I’m really happy with the vendors and them working with us and our system and I don’t think we had too many upset customers.”
Argona said her team served orders to 145 different customers until about noon but the final pick-up time offered for the service is 12:45 p.m. She said the “motor-in” version of the market will be on offer even after the in-person market’s delayed start date of June 6 as long as customers are interested and vendors are opting in.
Customers can order from their favorite vendors online Tuesday through Thursday after 9 a.m.
“What we’re really trying to do is actually limit the number of people coming to market so this is a good option for folks,” she said. “Everything’s prepaid, there’s no handling of money here and it’s just contactless and ready to go.”
