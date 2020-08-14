Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with nine of the new cases reported in Latah County.
The new cases in Latah County include one male younger than 10 years old, five men and one woman in their 30s, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s.
Thursday’s count brings the total number of confirmed cases in Latah County to 125 and is tied with Aug. 9 for the highest spike in a single day since the pandemic began. The county has now seen a record 24 new positive cases in four days. The previous four-day high was July 20 through 23 when 21 new cases were reported.
The other nine cases reported in north central Idaho on Thursday include three new cases in Lewis County and six in Nez Perce County. Lewis County, which reported its first case Wednesday, is now up to four total.
Whitman County Public Health reported a single new positive case of COVID-19 on Thursday, which brings the county’s total to 127. The patient is a man between 20 and 39 years old and he is stable and self isolating.
At least 100 of the 127 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have been cleared to discontinue isolation. Two people in Whitman County have been hospitalized with the disease.
There have been no deaths related to COVID-19 in either Latah or Whitman counties.
Asotin County reported five new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing its total to 37 since the pandemic began. Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury noted that 13 of those cases — more than a third — have been reported in just the last week.
“Almost all of the cases can be traced back to parties and sporting events,” he said. “There have been a ton of birthday parties. I don’t want to say people aren’t paying attention, but they aren’t as concerned about being in groups as we would hope.”
Given the county’s small population, Woodbury said, 13 new cases in a week translates into an infection rate of 57 per 100,000 in population. And based on the state guidance for safe school reopening, that puts Asotin County “smack in the middle of the moderate risk category,” he said.
In-person or hybrid classes, which combine in-person instruction with online or video teaching, are encouraged for areas with low virus transmission rates.
By contrast, areas that report 25 to 75 new case per 100,000 population over the previous two weeks are in the moderate risk category. For those schools, the state recommends they follow a distance learning model, and “strongly recommends canceling or postponing all in-person extracurricular activities.”
What that means, Woodbury said, is that “the people who are getting infected could seriously impact how school is held here in the next few weeks.”
“If the case count continues the way it’s going, it will change what Clarkston and Asotin can do,” he said. “There’s nothing they can do but dial things back.”