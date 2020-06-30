The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Latah and Whitman counties continues to rise.
According to Public Health – Idaho North Central District, the number of confirmed cases in Latah County has increased to 13 as of Monday. There also is a probable case in the county.
Latah County has seen seven confirmed cases since June 15, and five new cases since Thursday. Information on the gender and age of the new cases was not immediately available.
Whitman County has received two more positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the county total to 38.
According to the Whitman County Public Health, the new cases are both males between ages 40-59.
Of those patients, 31 have recovered, six are stable and isolated at home, and one has been hospitalized.
There have been zero deaths in both counties.