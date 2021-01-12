A Whitman County commissioner and the interim Whitman County Public Health director expressed frustration with Gov. Jay Inslee’s new COVID-19 recovery plan in an email sent to a representative of the governor’s office.
Commissioner Art Swannack wrote the email to Adam McDaniel, Eastern Washington’s liaison for Inslee’s office, on Jan. 6 and shared it with the Daily News on Monday.
Inslee’s “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery” plan includes grouping counties into regions and requiring those regions to meet certain metrics before COVID-19 regulations are relaxed. Whitman County is part of the east region along with Spokane County and seven others.
All regions in the state are currently in Phase 1 and must see a downward trend in COVID-19 cases before moving into Phase 2.
In Swannack’s email, he wrote this regionalization “makes no scientific sense that I can readily see and will result in less public acceptance and compliance with basic preventative measures. In fact I believe these changes are likely to create many more problems of outright defiance, lack of getting tested, refusing to participate in contact tracing and other similar issues which will result in greater COVID-19 transmission not less. I doubt our businesses and residents can even follow the convoluted layers of restrictions and guidance anymore. I believe this change is a bad move on (Inslee’s) part.”
Swannack shared comments from Whitman County Public Health Interim Director Chris Skidmore that were also critical of Inslee’s plan.
“Local health jurisdictions were not involved in these conversations and were essentially told to deal with it,” Skidmore wrote.
Skidmore wrote that grouping counties into regions would remove local control from the decision making process.
“We are a unique county just like all the others and we need to be able to make decisions that are in the best interests of our county residents,” he wrote. “With the current order, our destiny will be mostly driven by what happens in Spokane Co. As long as their caseload remains high, we will be in the same situation no matter how much success we see.”
The commissioners plan to send a letter directly to the governor expressing their concerns.
“I for one would be very in favor of that,” Commissioner Tom Handy said of the letter. “I think the more touch points that get to Olympia on this, the better we might be able to affect some change.”
Inslee is also proposing legislation that may lead to regional health public health districts. This may complicate when and how the commissioners hire a permanent Whitman County Public Health director.
During Monday’s Whitman County Commissioners meeting, Swannack said the county may need to pause the search for a permanent director depending on what happens during the legislative session. He said the county does not know for sure how this legislation will affect the need for a local health director if it is passed.
Commissioner Michael Largent said he was informed that even if the legislation passes, it would not be official until 2023.
Largent said the health department under Skidmore is “functioning just fine and there are no critical functions in public health that are not being accomplished.”
The commissioners will schedule an executive session to discuss the applications and a course of action.
