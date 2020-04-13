Idaho health officials on Sunday reported only a small uptick in the number of confirmed coronavirus infections, according to data published online.
Data showed 18 new infections across seven Idaho counties, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, to 1,426 in the state. Nearly 14,900 people statewide have been tested for the disease, with about 9.6 percent of tests positive.
The bulk of Sunday’s cases were confirmed in Canyon County, where nine new cases brought the county total to 155. Twin Falls County was the only other county to have more than a single new case reported. There, four new cases brought the county total to 79.
Cassia, Kootenai, Lincoln, Minidoka and Bonneville each confirmed one additional case on Sunday.
The two counties with the highest tallies of COVID-19 thus far — Ada and Blaine counties — did not report new confirmed cases on Sunday. Statewide, no new deaths or ICU admissions were reported Sunday, either.
Twenty-seven people in Idaho have died of COVID-19, making Idaho’s case fatality rate for the disease 1.89 percent.
Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 32 of Idaho’s 44 counties: Ada 517, Adams 1, Bannock 5, Bingham 2, Blaine 454, Bonner 4, Bonneville 14, Camas 1, Canyon 155, Caribou 1, Cassia 8, Custer 2, Elmore 16, Fremont 2, Gem 9, Gooding 5, Idaho 3, Jefferson 4, Jerome 29, Kootenai 45, Latah 3, Lincoln 15, Madison 5, Minidoka 5, Nez Perce 19, Owyhee 4, Payette 8, Power 2, Teton 6, Twin Falls 79, Valley 2 and Washington 1.
Idaho has confirmed community spread in 13 counties: Ada, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Jefferson, Kootenai, Madison, Payette, Teton and Twin Falls.
———
©2020 The Idaho Statesman (Boise, Idaho)
Visit The Idaho Statesman (Boise, Idaho) at www.idahostatesman.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.