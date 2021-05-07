One new COVID-19 case was reported in Latah County and Whitman County did not update its data as of Thursday afternoon.
The only case in Latah County is a patient in their 40s. There have been 2,951 confirmed cases, 163 probable cases and 10 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Data provided Wednesday for Whitman County shows 4,246 cases, 48 deaths and 106 hospitalizations since the pandemic started.
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow is reporting one new COVID-19 hospitalization since last week. There have been 48 total hospitalizations at the hospital because of the virus.
In the past seven days, Gritman is reporting 22 positive COVID-19 tests, which is a positivity rate of 3.8 percent. Gritman data also shows 6,651 people have been vaccinated.