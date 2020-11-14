On Friday, one new death from COVID-19 was reported in Whitman County and Latah County set a daily record of new cases with 120.
The death involved a man between ages 40-59. There have been 22 deaths related to COVID-19 in Whitman County this year.
Twenty-four new cases were reported in Whitman County Friday and five cases are currently hospitalized. There have been 2,010 cases in the county this year.
In Latah County, the majority of the 120 new cases are people between ages 18 and 29.
There have been a total of 1,282 confirmed cases and one death in the county this year.
This surge of new cases occurred the same day Idaho Gov. Brad Little mobilized the Idaho National Guard to help augment the state’s strained health care capacity, as hospitals and providers continue to struggle with an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.
Little also signed an executive order rolling the state back to a modified Stage 2 of Idaho’s four-phase reopening plan.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District lists the spread of COVID-19 as moderate in Latah and Nez Perce counties. In Nez Perce County, 115 new cases were reported Friday.