Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported one more positive COVID-19 test Thursday in Latah County, bringing the total number this year to 21.
The number of cases in Latah County has more than doubled since last week. PH-INCD stated in a news release this week that a widespread community transmission is behind a significant rise in COVID-19 cases in area counties.
PH-INCD urges all residents to assume the virus could be anywhere in their communities.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Whitman County did not report a new COVID-19 case, but it has been averaging one new case a day. There have been 41 confirmed COVID-19 cases this year as of Thursday afternoon. One has been hospitalized and there have been no deaths.
There may be several reasons for this daily increase, Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson said.
For one, he said many in the public have “COVID-19 fatigue” and are tired of being bottled up in their homes and restricted from enjoying certain activities.
Since the county moved into Phase 3 of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s phased approach to reopening the state, more community members are out in public shopping and eating.
Henderson also pointed out that many people in Whitman County travel to Spokane, which has seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in recent days.
Henderson said even with the daily increase, he does not foresee Whitman County being ordered to move back to Phase 2, at least not immediately.
Henderson said one new COVID-19 case a day is still a low and manageable rate, and the county is closely monitoring assisted care facilities across the county to ensure they are safe.
The county will have to deal with an influx of college students returning to the Palouse in August, but Henderson said he believes the county will remain in Phase 3 at least until then.
“I don’t foresee any significant change between now and then,” he said.
Henderson said some of the recent COVID-19 cases are related, but for others it is more difficult to determine where the person was exposed.
Henderson said it is important everyone wears a mask, practice social distancing when they can and remember that asymptomatic people may not know they are infected.
He said personal responsibility is needed to slow down the spread of COVID-19 and personal space these days should be defined as no less than six feet.
