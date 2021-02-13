Whitman County reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Friday.
To date, there have been 39 deaths of Whitman County residents from COVID-19. Another death, the county’s 38th, was reported Thursday.
The county also reported two new positive COVID-19 tests and no new hospitalizations Friday. The two people that tested positive are between the ages of 20 and 39.
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Those eligible for the vaccine include people age 65 and older, healthcare personel, long-term care facility residents and adults 50 years and older who live in multigenerational households.
People can call (509) 592-4784 to sign up. A photo ID and mask are required.
Whitman County will move into phase 2 of Washington’s COVID-19 recovery plan Sunday.
Restaurants and fitness centers can open indoor services at 25 percent capacity. Sports competitions can resume with limited spectators, and wedding and funeral ceremonies can have an increased number of guests.
The state Department of Health evaluates the timeframe every two weeks to determine whether a region can progress to the next phase, or potentially be rolled back.
Eleven new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases were reported for Latah County on Friday. There have been 2,469 confirmed cases and 138 probable cases in the county to date. The newest cases include two people younger than 5, one between ages 5 and 12, two between ages 13 and 17, four between ages 18 and 29 and two in their 60s.
The COVID-19 activity in Latah and Whitman counties is still labeled as moderate by health officials.
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow is reporting one new COVID-19 hospitalization since last week. There have been 34 hospitalizations there to date.
After 31 of 899 COVID-19 tests Gritman administered between Feb 6-11 were positive, the hospital is reporting a 3.45 percent positivity rate. That is lower than last week’s rate of 5.19 percent.