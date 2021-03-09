An eighth COVID-19 death was reported in Latah County, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District. The district provided no information about the age or gender of the newest death.
Eight positive or probable cases of the virus were reported over the weekend and Monday in the county, including one girl younger than 5 years old, three people in the 18-29 age range and one person each in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.
The new cases pushed the total in the county since the pandemic started to 2,645 confirmed and 156 probable cases. Of the 2,801 total cases, 2,576 have recovered from the virus, 217 cases are active and eight have died.
In Whitman County, 16 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the county total to 3,466 as of Saturday, according to a Whitman County Public Health news release. The weekend totals will be reported today, the release said.
Total deaths and hospitalizations since the pandemic started remained unchanged at 45 and 91, respectively.
The 16 new cases include nine people younger than 20 years old, six in the 20-39 age range and one man 40-59.
Washington is in Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Individuals can assess their eligibility for the vaccine at findyourphasewa.org.
If eligible, print or take a screenshot of one’s eligibility certificate. Eligible individuals will then be directed to a new page with information on how to register for local vaccine clinics. Those not eligible to receive vaccinations can sign up for an automated notification when they become eligible.
At the University of Idaho, the COVID-19 positivity rate was 3.76 percent from Feb. 27 to Friday, significantly down from 7.61 percent the previous week.
The results from both weeks included random surveillance testing of asymptomatic people, symptomatic people and targeted surveillance of known close contacts and others living with positive cases, according to the UI.
In a memo Monday from UI President Scott Green and UI Provost and Executive Vice President Torrey Lawrence to faculty, staff and students, 9,635 tests have been conducted since Jan. 6 with a 2.28 percent positivity rate.
The memo said mid-semester required COVID-19 testing of all students participating in in-person instruction will start March 22.
It said no housing area on campus is in quarantine. In a memo from the UI last week, the university said two Greek chapters were in quarantine.