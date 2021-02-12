One new COVID-19 death was reported Thursday in Whitman County, raising the total to 38 in the county since the pandemic started almost a year ago, according to a Whitman County Public Health news release.
Hospitalizations in Whitman County remained steady at 86 since the start of the pandemic.
Three new positive cases were reported Thursday in the county, pushing the county total to 3,245. The new cases include one man in the 20-39 age range, one man 40-59 and one woman 60-79.
Washington is in Phase 1B of its vaccine distribution. Residents can assess their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine using Phase Finder at FindYourPhaseWA.org. If eligible, people can print or take a screenshot of their eligibility certificate, the release said.
Eligible individuals will then be redirected to a new page with information on how to register for local vaccine clinics. Those not eligible to receive vaccinations can sign up for an automated notification when they become eligible.
In Latah County, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 13 new cases Thursday, pushing the county total to 2,596 cases (2,459 confirmed and 137 probable), according to the district’s website.
Of the 2,596 cases, 2,354 have recovered, 236 are active cases and six have died from the virus.
The 13 new cases include two people in the 13-17 age range, three in their 30s, five in their 50s, one woman in her 60s and two people in their 70s.
Idaho’s vaccination program is open to residents 65 and older. People in that age group can preregister to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. The preregistration form can be found at gritman.org/vaccine.
CHAS Health in Moscow and Northwest Pharmacy in Potlatch are also listed as COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Latah County, according to PHINCD’s website.