Whitman County reported another COVID-19-related fatality Wednesday, pushing the county’s deaths related to the virus to 19. The person who died was a woman older than 80, according to a press release from Whitman County Public Health.
The county also reported four new cases of the disease Wednesday, which brings the county’s total to 1,858 cases since the start of the pandemic.
New cases include one person younger than 20, a man between 20 and 39, a woman between 40 and 59 and a woman older than 80. Six people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Whitman County. All others are stable and self isolating, the press release said.
Public Health — Idaho North Central District reported 67 new cases in its five-county region Wednesday. Latah County’s share of that total was 26, which brings its total to 1,061. About 64 percent of that total — or 675 cases — were discovered in patients 18 to 29.
New cases include one person younger than 12, two men and three women between 18 and 29, three men and three women in their 30s, three men and two women in their 40s, one man and four women in their 50s, a man and two women in their 60s and a woman in her 70s.
Latah County reported one COVID-19-related death since the pandemic began and 707 people in the county have recovered from infection.