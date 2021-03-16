Whitman County Public Health on Monday reported another resident has died from COVID-19.
There have been 46 COVID-19 deaths among Whitman County residents to date. There have been a total of 92 hospitalizations.
During the weekend, the county received 60 new positive COVID-19 test results. Thirty-seven of those patients are between ages 20-39. Sixteen patients are younger than the age of 20, five are between ages 40-59 and two are between ages 60-79.
There have been 3,654 total confirmed cases in the county.
According to Whitman County Public Health, COVID-19 activity since Feb. 28 has been labeled “high.”
Twelve new confirmed or probable cases were reported in Latah County during the weekend.
Of those patients, one person is between ages 5-12, five are between ages 18-29, one is in their 30s, two are in their 40s, one is in their 50s and two are in their 70s.
There have been 2,700 confirmed cases and 155 probable cases in the county so far. There have been eight total deaths.
The COVID-19 risk in Latah County is listed as “moderate” by Public Health-Idaho North Central District.