Whitman County Public Health reported Friday another county resident has died of complications related to COVID-19, pushing the county’s death toll from the virus to 34 since the pandemic began.
No other information about the person who died was immediately available.
Whitman county also reported 19 new cases of the virus Friday, which brings its total case number to 2,989.
New cases include three people 19 years old and younger, four women and one man between the ages of 20 and 39, two men and two women between 40 and 59, four women between 60 and 79 and three women over the age of 80.
Also on Friday, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 80 new cases in its five-county region, which includes Latah, Nez Perce, Idaho, Lewis and Clearwater counties.
Clearwater County reported the majority of new cases with 60.
Latah County’s share of new cases was eight, pushing its total to 2,372.
New cases include two men and four women between the ages of 18 and 29, one woman in her 60s and another woman in her 70s. Deaths in the county related to COVID-19 remains unchanged at six, and 2,031 people in the county have recovered from the disease.