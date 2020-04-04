In response to the COVID-19 stay-at-home mandates, a group of Moscow residents has worked to connect those who are self-isolating with volunteers in their neighborhood willing to perform errands on their behalf.
Tasks the group is willing to take on include picking up groceries and prescription refills and sending mail.
The group’s organizer, Jenny Thigpen, said she first suggested the idea about two weeks ago through an app called Nextdoor, where people can connect with their neighbors to find babysitters, lost pets or even to ask when garbage is picked up on their block.
“I just got on Nextdoor and I asked ‘Is anybody interested in helping people who might be self-isolating for a variety of reasons,’ ” Thigpen said. “People were just so willing to help. Within a day, I had about 24 offers of help — so I started trying to figure out the best way to coordinate that.”
The way it works currently, Thigpen said, is people email her with a need through an address she set up for the purpose. She then identifies a volunteer who lives nearby to fill that need. Orders are left outside the recipient’s door to minimize contact, she said. She said any community member can ask for help; nobody will be required to prove they have a need.
Thigpen acknowledged the approach to handling cost of these errands thus far has been a bit ad hoc. At times the volunteer delivering the items will elect to pay for minor expenses like $1 prescription refills. Other times, those making the request will leave a check attached to their door intended to repay the cost of the items. She said she will investigate ways to arrange more convenient alternatives of payment if demand for their help increases.
Assuming the project does grow, Thigpen said the next phase will be organizing some kind of fund people can donate to help defray cost. She said the group has only served a handful of requests so far but she expects that number to grow significantly as COVID-19 cases in the state continue to increase and as word gets out that their service is available.
She said the pandemic and global calls for self-isolation are what prompted the formation of this service.
“When this happened, I just started to think about people who are older or who are immunocompromised who really shouldn’t be out in the grocery stores,” she said. “If a healthy, able-bodied neighbor can go help them out, I think that’s a great thing to do and I think that’s what we ought to be doing.”
Volunteer Abby Lute said she was immediately moved to help out when she saw Thigpen’s post on Nextdoor. Lute said she feels privileged during this pandemic for a variety of reasons — she has a job that allows her to work from home and continue to receive income and on top of that. She said she’s young and healthy and likely at low risk of picking up a severe infection compared to some of her neighbors.
“I have time available where I can help people out so I just feel like everybody has to step in and do their part right now and I feel like that’s something I can do,” Lute said. “There is enough uncertainty and there is enough risk to all of us right now that we really need to band together and do what we can to help one another because if we don’t, who will?”
Those who wish to volunteer, donate or request help can email Thigpen directly at jenny.neighborsinneed@gmail.com. Thigpen said she also launched a Facebook group Tuesday afternoon under the title “Neighbors Helping Neighbors Moscow” which can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/641392649760287.
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.