The Pac-12 has extended its prohibition of all organized sports team activities through May 31, the conference announced Monday.
The ban affects practices, voluntary team workouts, film sessions, meetings and technique drills.
Virtual group activities, including film study, are permitted for two hours a week in football and four hours a week in all other sports. Coaches may also recommend written, self-directed workout plans.
In-person, on-campus nutrition may be provided to athletes unable to leave campus, and off-campus nutrition is limited to products normally available on campus.
Also OK are medical treatments, physical therapy, academic support and mental-health support.