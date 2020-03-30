With so many events being canceled and businesses closing, one recreational activity still acceptable during the COVID-19 pandemic is getting on a bike and going for a ride.
“Bicycling is one of the few things you can do and not be close to people,” said Brice Erickson, owner of B&L Bicycles in Pullman.
Local bike shops, which have remained open because they are deemed “essential” businesses in both Washington and Idaho, are accommodating those who want to take advantage of this opportunity. They just have to alter the way they do business.
“We understand that it’s a privilege to be considered an essential business but one we’re taking very seriously,” said T-Jay Clevenger, owner of Paradise Creek Bicycles in Moscow.
Paradise Creek Bicycles has set up grid marks on their floor six feet apart from each other where customers are allowed to stand, Clevenger said. Few customers are allowed in and they must call for an appointment. The bicycles and the facility are wiped down and employees wear gloves.
At B&L Bicycles in Pullman, customers cannot wander around the store like before. They too must stand in designated areas. Everything they touch is wiped down by the staff, Erickson said, while wearing a sign that read, “Keep 6 feet away please.”
When a customer needs to be sized and fitted for a bike, Erickson lets technology do the work so he can keep his distance from them. He uses a Trek Digital Fit Station, a kiosk that can automatically measure customers who stand in front of it.
Erickson said the COVID-19 pandemic has not dampened his business. For instance, he has seen more parents trying to get their children on bicycles. He also said people who have been staying home because of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order want to to get out of the house.
Clevenger said Paradise Creek Bicycles has performed more bike repairs than usual.
“I’m seeing a lot of bicycles coming out of garages that have been hanging up for a long time,” he said.
He also said electronic bicycles have been selling well, particularly among people older than 50.
When people do purchase or have their bike tuned-up, Clevenger said his staff is telling them to be aware of the 6-foot rule when they are riding.
Erickson said the advantage of living on the Palouse is there is enough space for people to ride without being close to each other.
“Here, you can really socially isolate,” he said.
Erickson said B&L Bicycles has been preparing for the pandemic well before Inslee’s order by buying cleaner, gloves and hand sanitizer. He said friends warned him about what was happening in other countries before the pandemic hit America.
He is worried about how the pandemic will affect the bicycle supply chain in the coming months and fears bikes could be scarce by July or August.
Clevenger said one silver lining is that the pandemic may encourage more people to live healthier lifestyles, including incorporating bicycling into their lives.
In addition to Paradise Creek Bicycles and B&L Bicycles, bike shops offering purchase and repair include Rolling Hills Bikes and Palouse Bicycle Collective, both in Moscow.
